Hudsonville Ice cream brings back popular ‘artisan’ flavor

A West Michigan ice cream maker is reinstating one of the most popular small-batch “artisan” flavors it dished out last summer.

Holland-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is reintroducing the Bowerman’s Blueberry Donut flavor as part of this summer’s Michigan Artisan Collection.

The flavor pairs Hudsonville’s traditional vanilla ice cream with a Michigan blueberry swirl and chunks of blueberry doughnut from Bowerman Blueberries.

The flavor is being reintroduced to celebrate National Ice Cream Month and National Blueberry Month, as Michigan is one of the nation’s leading blueberry growers, producing 100 million pounds of blueberries each year, according to Hudsonville Ice Cream.

“Last year, this flavor sold out in some scoop shops in a matter of days, and knowing how popular it was, we’re proud to work closely with Bowerman Blueberries again to share a sweet taste of summer in a small-batch flavor,” said Rachel Hamden, marketing operations manager, Hudsonville Ice Cream.

Store availability

Captain Sundae Holland North, 365 Douglas Ave., Holland

Captain Sundae Holland South, 247 W. 40th St., Holland

Captain Sundae Zeeland, 537 Main Ave., Zeeland

Fantasy Twirl, 3191 142nd Ave., Dorr

Frosty Boy Cascade, 6886 Cascade Rd. SE, Cascade Township

Frosty Boy Kalamazoo, 5030 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo

Frosty Cove, 2565 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon

Houseman’s Ice Cream, 2543 84th St. SW, Byron Center

Jersey Junction, 652 Croswell Ave. SE, East Grand Rapids

Norm’s Ice Cream Shop Fruitport, 350 N. Third Ave., Fruitport

Norm’s Ice Cream Shop Grand Haven, 1453 Washington Ave., Grand Haven

Norm’s Ice Cream Shop North Muskegon, 80 N. Causeway, North Muskegon

Ottawa Beach General Store, 2256 Ottawa Beach Rd., Holland

Photo: Courtesy Hudsonville Ice Cream.