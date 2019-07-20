Meet the Machines at Downtown Market

Kids will get a chance next week to explore a group of special vehicles that power some of the city’s biggest jobs.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market will host its fourth-annual Meet the Machines event under the Market Shed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 23.

Attendees will be able to get “up close and personal” to learn about big and interesting vehicles, including a police cruiser, police Segway and two special response team vehicles from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Also on display will be an ambulance, a Grand Rapids Forestry bucket truck and chipper, a Pioneer Construction crane and dump truck, the Kent District Library Bookmobile and a pace car from Berlin Raceway.

Before or after the outdoor fun, market guests are invited to take a break from the sirens and big machines to cool off and grab lunch or shop inside the Market Hall.

Photo: Courtesy Downtown Market.