Meet the Machines at Downtown Market

Skip to content
Kids will get a chance next week to explore a group of special vehicles that power some of the city’s biggest jobs.
The Grand Rapids Downtown Market will host its fourth-annual Meet the Machines event under the Market Shed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 23.
Attendees will be able to get “up close and personal” to learn about big and interesting vehicles, including a police cruiser, police Segway and two special response team vehicles from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Also on display will be an ambulance, a Grand Rapids Forestry bucket truck and chipper, a Pioneer Construction crane and dump truck, the Kent District Library Bookmobile and a pace car from Berlin Raceway.
Before or after the outdoor fun, market guests are invited to take a break from the sirens and big machines to cool off and grab lunch or shop inside the Market Hall.
Photo: Courtesy Downtown Market.
[CDATA[*/(function () {var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js';if (window.ShopifyBuy) {if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) {ShopifyBuyInit();} else {loadScript();}} else {loadScript();}function loadScript() {var script = document.createElement('script');script.async = true;script.src = scriptURL;(document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
[CDATA[*/(function () {var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js';if (window.ShopifyBuy) {if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) {ShopifyBuyInit();} else {loadScript();}} else {loadScript();}function loadScript() {var script = document.createElement('script');script.async = true;script.src = scriptURL;(document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto"]
[CDATA[*/ (function () { var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js'; if (window.ShopifyBuy) { if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) { ShopifyBuyInit(); } else { loadScript(); } } else { loadScript(); } function loadScript() { var script = document.createElement('script'); script.async = true; script.src = scriptURL; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
[CDATA[*/ (function () { var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js'; if (window.ShopifyBuy) { if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) { ShopifyBuyInit(); } else { loadScript(); } } else { loadScript(); } function loadScript() { var script = document.createElement('script'); script.async = true; script.src = scriptURL; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto" ]