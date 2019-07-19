Couple opens winery

A new craft winery is open in West Michigan.

Modales Wines opened earlier this month in Fennville, at 2128 62nd St. The 74-acre farm is owned by husband and wife Jim and Carol Gonzalez and operates a temporary tasting room while it completes construction of its permanent tasting room later this fall.

The indoor tasting room seats 40 people, with a patio that can seat another 200.

The vineyard specializes in small-batch, estate-grown wines made by head winemaker Andrew Backlin.

The tasting room sells wine by the glass, bottle and growler, as well as other merchandise. Small plates will be available within the next 60 days, the couple said.

The winery currently has eight employees and plans to hire more. Modales is currently looking for 10 additional tasting room staff, including a sales associate and tasting room manager.

Modales also owns another farm in Glenn about six miles from the Fennville tasting room where it grows approximately 24 acres of wine grapes.

Modales Wines is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week.

Photo: Courtesy Modales Wines.