St. Ignace to host MINI on the Mac world record parade

On Saturday, Aug. 3, all eyes will be on St. Ignace and the Mackinac Bridge, as MINI Cooper owners line up for their fourth attempt at breaking the British-held world record for the largest MINI Cooper parade (1,450). MINI owners have come very close to breaking the record in past years and feel confident 2019 will be the year for victory. The event is being organized by MINI of Grand Rapids with support from MINI USA. Registration takes place Aug. 2 and parade staging starts at 6 a.m. Saturday. Get there early to claim your place in line.

St. Ignace has hosted this popular event since 2013. The community offers a wide variety of places to stay, downtown outdoor patio dining overlooking Lake Huron, amazing attractions and a regular ferry service to Mackinac Island. Many MINI groups who attend the parade choose to extend their stay in St. Ignace, organizing local and regional Upper Peninsula day trips. There is nothing more exciting than cruising with fellow MINI owners in the U.P.

If a reunion with friends and an attempt to make history is not enough, the St. Ignace Blues and Brews Festival just happens to fall Aug. 3 from 6-10 p.m. at the St. Ignace Marina. Open to the public, this popular event offers up Detroit blues, soul and R&B, along with local restaurant vendors and a wide variety of craft beers brewed by 12 local Michigan breweries.

Last but not least, a spectacular fireworks show will take place on the shore of Moran Bay, beginning at dusk. This popular show is visible from most downtown locations, or you might want to book a fireworks cruise and get up close and personal.

St. Ignace: Big events and small-town charm.

MINI on the Mac registration

Photos: Courtesy St. Ignace Visitors Bureau.