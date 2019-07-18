GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a series of sidewalk sales in the “Center of the Universe.” And much more.

East Hills Sidewalk Sales

(Thursday-Saturday)

About 14 shops are taking to the sidewalk to sell their wares today through Saturday. Check out “hot deals” from a variety of retailers. And “most stores have A.C.”

The sales are July 18-20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood. Photo via fb.com.

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic: “One Nation Under a Groove”

(Friday)

Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton “revolutionized R&B during the ’70s,” the venue says. The show will also feature Dumpstaphunk, Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf.

The concert is July 19 at 8 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Serie Latina Salsa Party

(Friday)

This event will feature Armando Vega, a musician specializing in salsa singing and dancing, as well as a performance by DJ Tony Banks of Grand Rapids (bachata, salsa, merengue, cumbia and reggaeton). There will be salsa lessons during the event, as well as tequila tastings and food offerings, including Caribbean food from El Caribe Food Truck.

The salsa party is July 19 at 8 p.m. at DeVos Place.

Cornhole Tournament

(Sunday)

“Everyone can play cornhole. Let’s see who the top dog is!” There will be cash prizes for the top three teams and the Toilet Bowl champs, as well as happy hour specials.

The tournament is July 21 at 1 p.m. at Peppino’s downtown.

Movie Night: “Moulin Rouge!”

(Thursday)

You can bring your own chair, sit in the mezzanine or sit in the VIP lounge. The venue will also feature various vendors on site.

The screening is July 18 at 7:30 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

