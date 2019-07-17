Zip line across a ‘fun center’

A “fun center” in the area continues to expand its offerings, and the latest takes guests soaring across the park.

An outdoor zip line is the latest addition to Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming, which is known for indoor and outdoor go-karts, mini-golf and arcade games.

Riders will experience a bird’s-eye view from 130 feet in the air, propelling 650 feet across the mini-golf courses and outdoor go-kart track.

The zip line also faces downtown Grand Rapids and gives riders a clear view of the city skyline.

Guests who have visited Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake will easily recognize the Soaring Eagle zip line, which was added to that location in 2014. The ride is manufactured by Soaring Eagle Rides and can seat one or two riders.

The $400,000 zip line is just the latest in a string of overhauls for Craig’s Cruisers. The Wyoming location previously added 3,600 square feet of indoor space in February 2018, which included the all-new Cruiser Coaster, trampoline park, ninja course and laser tag.

The company is looking to add four new outdoor attractions, with the first one opening before spring 2020 at the earliest.

CEO Jeff Gebhart, who is now traveling across the country with owner Craig Cihak to scope out potential new rides, didn’t offer specifics, but said whatever comes next will certainly not be boring.

Zip-line riders must be 48 inches tall to ride. Children at least 42 inches tall are able to ride with an adult. The weight limit for single riders is 300 pounds, and double riders must have a combined weight of 450 pounds or less.

Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming is located at 5730 Clyde Park SW. Its regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

