Party at the ballpark

You’re invited to Fifth Third Ballpark for a party.

On Thursday, 104.5 SNX will host its Party in the Park at the ballpark in Comstock Park.

The party begins at 4 p.m. and will feature musical performances by Juice Wrld, T-Pain, MAX and DJ Prim, as well as special guest DJ Dill Pickle.

Tickets, from $39-$99, can be purchased online.

Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld, or Jarad Anthony Higgins, is a Chicago native. His stage name was inspired by the late rapper Tupac Shakur, who was in the film “Juice.” He plays the piano, guitar and drums. His first track “Forever” was released in 2015.

T-Pain

T-Pain, or Faheem Rasheed Najm, is a Florida native. His stage name is short for “Tallahassee Pain.” He was introduced to the music business world at the age of three, when he spent time with Ben Tankard, a gospel jazz artist-producer in his recording studio. T-pain made a studio of his own when he turned his bedroom into a music studio, using a keyboard, a beat machine and a four-track recorder at 10.

MAX

Maxwell George “Max” Schneider is from New York. He began playing music at the age of three, and he signed with his first agent at 14. In 2015, Schneider released an album titled “NWL.” The album was funded by donations through Kickstarter.

DJ PRIM

DJ PRIM is a Muskegon native. She is a local deep-house, deep-dub and experimental DJ-producer.

