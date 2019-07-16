Soar above Eastown in a hot-air balloon

Get ready to rise high above Grand Rapids.

The fourth-annual Grand Rapids Balloon Festival’s Picnic in the Park will take place this Thursday from 4-9 p.m. at Wilcox Park in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood.

Attendees can look forward to live entertainment on the main stage, including Xpressions of Praise Christian Dance Academy, Christian rapper George Moss a jazz band and a magic show.

Food vendors will be active and include What The Truck, Pizza Parliament, Zeno’s Italian Ice and Maui Wowi Grand Rapids.

Tethered balloon rides will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, weather permitting. The cost is $15 per person.

A balloon walk will also take place, weather permitting. Pilots will inflate a RE/MAX balloon for attendees to “walk right in.” The cost is $1 per person.

Other activities include caricature paintings, henna tattoos, face painting, a balloon artist and more.

All proceeds will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals/Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Entry to the event is free.

Photo via fb.com