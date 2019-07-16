Restaurant Week GR reveals menus

More than 70 local restaurants are participating in the upcoming Restaurant Week GR.

Experience Grand Rapids shard today a list of the participating restaurants and their special menus for the 12-day week that starts Aug. 7.

Restaurant Week GR offers three menu options: two courses at $15 per person for lunch or dinner; two courses at $25 per person for dinner; and a chef’s choice “multi-course” menu at $25 or more per person for dinner.

Throughout the last 10 years of Restaurant Week GR, restaurants have featured various cuisines from around the world. Many participating restaurants offer special menus for those with dietary restrictions and use locally sourced fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products.

Restaurant Week GR also supports culinary students through an endowed scholarship fund at the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Participating locations donate $1 for every Restaurant Week meal sold.

Photo: A group dines at Forty Acres Soul Kitchen on Wealthy Street SE. Courtesy Experience Grand Rapids.