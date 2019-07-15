Theater getting ‘All Shook Up’

A theater downtown is evoking Elvis.

The musical “All Shook Up” will soon take the stage at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre — through its summer repertory program for youth performers.

“The story takes place in 1955, when a handsome stranger stops in town to get his motorcycle fixed and catches the eye of the gas station owner’s daughter, Natalie,” the theater says.

“When he fails to take interest in her, she disguises herself as ‘Ed’ to get close to him and earn his trust.

“A case of mistaken identities and mixed-up couples creates a web of comedy and confusion.”

Tickets are $16-$20 for adults and $12 for students and children.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. July 26-27 and Aug. 1 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 3-4.

Photo via grct.org