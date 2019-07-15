Monroe North is throwing a street party

A music festival is coming to a street near you.

The Grand Rapids Grizzly Jam — by Zoko 822, Garage Bar & Grill and StreetEatsGR — begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday on the 800 block of Ottawa Avenue NW in the Monroe North district downtown.

The all-day block party will feature music from The Legal Immigrants and others, who will open the show at 2 p.m.

The festival’s headliner is Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys. The group is scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

There will be food specials, outdoor bars, patio seating and food trucks from participating establishments.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 or $15 on Saturday. Tickets are available at Garage Bar & Grill, Zoko 822, MeXo and online.

Photo via fb.com