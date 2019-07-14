Museum hosting Game Night

There will be a lot of games to play at a downtown museum this week.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum, in conjunction with its “TOYS!” exhibit, is partnering with Blue Bridge Games and City Built Brewing Company to host Game Night at the museum on July 16 at 6 p.m.

Visitors will be able to play board games, card games, “giant games,” play in tournaments, tour the “TOYS!” exhibit and ride the 1928 Spillman Carousel throughout the evening.

Blue Bridge Games will provide various board games, such as Azul, Kingdomino, Codenames and more.

Some of the tournaments include competitive matches of euchre, DAGZ and Klask.

There will be cash bars courtesy of City Built Brewing. The brewery will be serving Alemania, a Mexican lager, and Norwegian Haze, an IPA.

Tickets to Game Night are available online, and each ticket includes one drink voucher. The event is open to visitors 21 and older.

Tickets are $15 for non-members and $10 for members.

Photo: Courtesy Grand Rapids Public Museum.