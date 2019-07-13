Spirits maker releases Michigan-themed vodka

A Midwest distillery has released a new vodka that celebrates the Great Lakes.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Foundry Distilling Co. said its Great Lakes Vodka brand hit shelves today in Michigan.

Scott Bush, founder and co-owner, Foundry Distilling, said the 80-proof vodka is 100% corn-based, pot-distilled, gluten-free, “locally owned and craft-produced” and has a “clean and light” flavor profile.

“It’s just a very well-made product,” he said.

Chad Bush, Foundry’s brand manager, and Angie Bush — husband-and-wife co-owners of Foundry, alongside Chad’s brother, Scott Bush — were inspired to develop the vodka after living in Rockford for 12 years and falling in love with Michigan.

“We want to celebrate Michigan,” Chad Bush said. “It’s a beautiful place, and we wanted to make a brand for people who are proud to live here and for those who enjoy celebrating all the region has to offer.”

The vodka is the second label in the distillery’s Heritage Collection.

Angie Bush said she felt a beverage celebrating the Great Lakes region would be the perfect addition to the collection.

“I have come to love Michigan more than I could have ever imagined and to have the opportunity to create a brand that allows Chad and I to demonstrate our love and appreciation for the entire Great Lakes region is really a dream come true,” she said.

Great Lakes Vodka is distilled and bottled at Foundry Distilling Co.

It is available at a wide range of Michigan retailers through the Kalamazoo-based distributor Imperial Beverage.

Foundry

Founded in 2016 by Scott Bush, Foundry Distilling Co. makes vodka, gin and rum.

The company has a private barrel program that allows individuals and groups to work with the Foundry team to make their own custom whiskey.

It is also part of a brewer/distiller alliance in which breweries and distillers partner to make whiskey from the breweries’ “best-known” craft beers.

Photo: Courtesy Foundry Distilling Co.