Couple opens boxed-lunch delivery place

A husband-and-wife team has opened a local franchise of a national boxed lunch and catering company.

Mike Jacobs and Nancy Jacobs have opened the first Michigan location of Salt Lake City-based Apple Spice in the Orchard Plaza center in Byron Center, at 701 68th St. SW.

The Jacobs said they are “excited to be part of the greater Grand Rapids community.”

They chose their location for the “great freeway access that allows them to deliver within a 30-minute radius” — from Ada to Zeeland and Byron Center to Comstock Park.

Apple Spice is a boxed lunch and catering company known for its fresh salads, sandwiches, soups and more. It bakes three types of breads fresh from scratch daily: honey wheat, sourdough and 13-grain, all without preservatives, according to Apple Spice.

The company offers free delivery.

The new location is open for breakfast and lunch pick up or delivery from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some breakfast deliveries available even earlier.

Grand Rapids-based CD Barnes Construction was the contractor on the build out for the 3,000-square-foot storefront.

The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the location at 3:30 p.m. on July 19.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via fb.com