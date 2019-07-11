Suburban sports bar closes

A sports bar in the area has closed its doors.

Robert Aldridge and Jason Starr, co-owners of The Blue Moose Sports Pub in Cascade Township, at 6250 28th St. SE, closed the business last month, according to Aldrich’s LinkedIn page.

Neither of the former owners responded to requests for comment at press time.

The pub opened on St. Patrick’s Day 2017 in the former Cascade Sports Bar & Grill.

Aldridge and Starr were leasing the space, located in the Cascade Center shopping center, from South Bend, Indiana-based Great Lakes Capital.

Great Lakes Capital declined to comment on the closure.

Aldrich said in 2017 the sports bar would serve 40 draft beers, more than 100 types of liquor and a wine selection, as well as a food menu with items including the Blue Moose Burger, pizza and hand-battered fried chicken.

Aldridge also previously owned The Ada Pour House Gastropub, which he sold in January 2018, according to LinkedIn.

Photo: Courtesy Colliers International West Michigan