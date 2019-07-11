GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend may feature the “world’s largest water-balloon fight” — and much more.

Battle of the Gains Summer Festival

(Saturday)

The free event — which says it needs “8,958 people” to beat Kentucky’s record for the “world’s largest water-balloon fight” — will feature a variety of activities: scavenger hunts with prizes; music from 104.5 WSNX DJ Choff; an expo with local businesses and artists; fowling; 3-on-3 basketball tournaments; “motivational battle talkers”; laser tag; Pilates classes; food trucks; and more.

The festival is July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calder Plaza. Photo via pixabay.com.

Comic Geek Out

(Saturday)

“Celebrate the comic books you love and geek out about films, TV shows and science fiction and fantasy books.” The event will feature New York Times bestselling author Jeffrey Brown, comic-making tips, a zine-making workshop for ages 11 and up, a graphic novel discussion and a cosplay contest with awards. “Dress to impress.”

The event is July 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Library downtown.

“#IMOMSOHARD: Mom’s Night Out Round 2”

(Saturday)

“Moms, best friends and funny ladies Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are the creators of the viral web series #IMOMSOHARD, where they discuss the good, the bad and the funny about motherhood — with the help of a bottle of red wine!” the venue says.

The show is July 13 at 7 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

Movies on Monroe

(Friday)

The outdoor film series will feature “Matilda” (PG) and “Crazy Rich Asians” (PG-13).

The screenings are July 12 near the Grand River at 555 Monroe Ave. NW. Gates open at 6 p.m.

East Coast vs. West Coast Hip-Hop Party

(Saturday)

“This is a tribute to the legends of hip-hop: from Biggie, Nas, Jay-Z, Diddy and Wu-Tang on the East Coast to Tupac, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E on the West Coast.” DJ Composition will spin West Coast hits, and DJ Omega Supreme will spin East Coast hits, with DJ Snax “kicking off the night.”

The party is July 13 at 8 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live.

Bonus picks

“Get ‘funky’ at Creston’s street party”

“See ‘Romeo and Juliet’ downtown”

“The Kalamazoo Blues Festival is bringing the feels”

“Unplug at the Macatawa Water Festival”

“Symphony presenting ‘Classical Fireworks: Salute to America’”

Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

Summer Exhibitions Series opening night

Muskegon Sesquicentennial

“Bye Bye Birdie”

Heart: “Love Alive Tour”

“Patton Oswalt Live”

Food Truck Fridays

A.K. Rikk’s Warehouse Sale

Festival of Chariots

Friday Night Glow Party

Mike Sadler Celebration

5k to Fight Human Trafficking

Night Climbs