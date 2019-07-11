An intentionally multigeneration neighborhood

Rivertown Ridge is an active senior living community nestled in the heart of the Rivertown Park subdivision, located just south of Grand Rapids. It was intentionally designed to meet the demand for multigeneration housing and is surrounded by condominiums and single-family homes.

Relationships matter as you age

When extended family and friends live close by, everyone has peace of mind and a greater sense of security. There is a built-in support system. Children benefit from interacting with seniors and young parents receive encouragement or an occasional break from child care responsibilities.

Adult children, especially those on the verge of retirement or already retired, can appreciate having more accessibility to their aging parents. Even if they aren’t direct caregivers, many are responsible for monitoring their parents’ welfare. The reverse often happens, too. Seniors find themselves assisting children or grandchildren who have health issues, so a reduced commute is preferred.

Living in close proximity is convenient and affords families with more opportunities to spend time together. This can result in better life balance. It eliminates feelings of guilt and loneliness, and results in more positive experiences for everyone. Making cherished memories is an important part of life.

An idyllic neighborhood setting

Summer is a wonderful time of year to stop by and learn more about the campus. When the weather is nice and the days are long, it’s the best time to take in the natural beauty of the landscape. Trees and flowers are in full bloom, and it will be easier to envision people enjoying and moving about the property. Everyone is more active during this time of year. Now is a great opportunity to meet the neighbors and get a feel for the community.

Take note of the tree-lined streets that wind past the neighborhood’s bustling community center. It’s definitely the social hub because it accommodates a variety of activities for all ages. The clubhouse is complete with a fitness center, business center and banquet facilities. Outside are the pool, hot tub, tennis court and children’s playground. The community also includes approximately 2 miles of walking trails and a fishing pond.

A worry-free lifestyle

Rivertown Ridge features one- and two-bedroom independent and assisted living apartments, and a memory support program to help seniors age in place. If a resident’s needs change, a variety of services are available to support and help them remain as active and independent as possible. Knowing there is a continuum of care in place can ease the minds of seniors and their families.

The building was designed to ensure safety while fostering a sense of community. Many interesting architectural elements have been incorporated to showcase the award-winning designs that developer Redstone Home is known for, including open floor plans and light-filled interiors.

Friends and neighbors will enjoy socializing in a cozy library area adjacent to a coffee corner, while others will prefer utilizing the wellness center, spiritual meditation space or in-house day spa. Activity areas and comfortable community spaces are located on each floor, and there is an on-site movie theater. Destination dining venues and a spacious walkout patio round out the diverse gathering places.

A full-time staff takes care of all the interior and exterior maintenance responsibilities so residents can relax and enjoy their retirement. Franciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries, has tremendous experience in senior living and will be managing Rivertown Ridge to ensure all services and amenities exceed resident expectations.

For more information about Rivertown Ridge visit: rivertownridge.com or call (616) 805-3989 to set up an appointment.

Photo: An aerial rendering. Courtesy Rivertown Ridge.