Unplug at the Macatawa Water Festival

A water festival is happening at the lakeshore this weekend.

The fifth-annual Macatawa Water Festival will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland.

You can take part in a variety of activities: kayaking; paddling in a Voyageur canoe; biking; fishing for trout (children 17 and under); learn about native and invasive plants; make an upcycled craft; perform water experiments; assemble rain barrels; and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

More information on the festival is online.

