The Kalamazoo Blues Festival is bringing the feels

A two-day blues festival in the region is ready to feature 17 acts.

The 2019 Kalamazoo Blues Festival will be on Friday and Saturday at Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo.

More information is online.

Lineup

Friday

4:30 p.m. – Cricket Creek

5:40 p.m. – Out of Favor Boys

7:00 p.m. – Maurice John Vaughn

8:30 p.m. – Duwayne Burnside

10:05 p.m. – Nikki Hill with Laura Chavez

11:35 p.m. – Gatorboys

Saturday

12:00 p.m. – Nothing But The Blues

1:05 p.m. – Blue Veins

2:10 p.m. – Kev Nichols & Blue Tuesday

3:15 p.m. – Big Trouble

4:20 p.m. – Big Boss

5:25 p.m. – Crossroads

6:35 p.m. – Biscuit Miller & The Mix

8:05 p.m. – Danielle Nicole

9:35 p.m. – Davey Knowles

10:45 p.m. – SWB

11:50 p.m. – Seventh Son

Photo via fb.com