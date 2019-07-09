Women’s fashion store opens

Skip to content
A retailer of plus-size clothing for women has opened its first store in the West Michigan market.
A’Beautiful Soul opened today at Woodland Mall in Kentwood, located in a 3,700-square-foot space in the JCPenney wing of the mall.
A’Beautiful Soul carries women’s clothing in sizes 14 to 24 and is Woodland Mall’s second plus-size clothing store, along with Torrid.
This is the nation’s fifth A’Beautiful Soul store. It is a sister store to Altar’d State, a Christian women’s fashion retailer that opened a location in Woodland Mall last year.
A’Beautiful Soul will host a grand opening on July 13 at 9:45 a.m., beginning with a store blessing, prayer circle, refreshments and special sales. A fashion show and live music will begin at 10 a.m.
Photo via abeautifulsoul.com
