Downtown Listening Room reveals initial lineup

Although Studio Park isn’t open yet, the development’s music venue is ready with its first lineup of acts.

So far, the Listening Room by Studio C is set to host 10 local and national artists starting in November. They will perform a variety of music genres, including alternative rock, folk and jazz.

Some of the scheduled artists include David Bazan, Kris Allen, The Verve Pipe and the five-time Grammy-winning South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

In between those performances, the Listening Room, which is a 200-seat venue, is planning to host four to six live performances per week through the year. In October, there will be several “soft opening” concerts featuring local and regional acts.

“We’re excited to bring an intimate, listening-room-style music experience to Grand Rapids,” said Quinn Mathews, Studio C music operations manager and general manager for Listening Room. “We are curating a diverse lineup of local, regional and national talent that spans generations and styles.”

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 29.

The lineup

David Bazan: Nov. 8-9

On opening weekend, special screenings of “Strange Negotiations,” the feature-length documentary focused on Bazan — which had its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival 2019 — will play in the Celebration Cinema Studio Park theater at 6 p.m., followed by a live “Evening with David Bazan” musical performance at 9 p.m. in the Listening Room. The indie rock singer-songwriter from Phoenix, Arizona, has hit songs such as “Hard to Be” and “Lost my Shape.”

The Hot Sardines: Nov. 14

The American jazz band from New York City will perform shows at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Amythyst Kiah: Nov. 19

The Chattanooga, Tennessee, songstress has hit songs such as “Myth” and “Wildebeest.”

Kris Allen: Nov. 23

Winner of the 8th season of American Idol, Allen is singer and songwriter from Conway, Arkansas. His self-titled album debuted at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The album’s lead single, “Live Like We’re Dying,” peaked at No. 18 in the U.S.

The Verve Pipe: Nov. 29, 30

The multi-platinum alternative rock band has hits such as “Photograph,” “Hero” and “Never Let You Down,” as well as the smash single “Freshmen.”

Mary Gauthier: Dec. 13

The Grammy-nominated American folk singer and songwriter has written songs for Jimmy Buffet, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and more.

The Bad Plus: Dec. 7

The jazz trio from Minneapolis, Minnesota, performs music that combines elements of modern avant-garde jazz with rock and pop influences.

Christian Sands Trio: April 11, 2020

The American jazz pianist will perform two Listening Room shows, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Connecticut native produced hit songs such as “Reaching for the Sun” and “Yesterday.”

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: March 12-13, 2020

The five-time Grammy Award-winning male choral group will perform two shows. The group has hit songs such as “Homeless” and “Rain, Rain, Beautiful Rain.”

Loudon Wainwright III: March 27, 2020

An American songwriter, folk singer, humorist and actor, Wainwright has hit songs such as “The Swimming Song” and “Dead Skunk.”

Photo: A rendering of the Listening Room’s interior. Courtesy Studio Park.