Food + Drink
by Rachel Watson

Suburban pub closes doors

Derby Station East Grand Rapids

An 11-year-old pub in the area has closed.

Owners Larry Zeiser and Brian Giampapa, of the Grand Rapids-based restaurant group L&B Portfolio, last week closed Derby Station in East Grand Rapids, at 2237 Wealthy St. SE.

“We appreciate all the patronage over the last 10-plus years, but felt it was time to move on and let others take part in this vibrant community. Thanks again — Derby Station,” says a notice posted at the entrance.

The owners and the landlord, Grand Rapids-based CWD Real Estate Investment, did not immediately return calls for comment.

Interim City Manager Doug LaFave declined to comment on the closing.

The restaurant opened in 2008 and served a large, rotating menu of beers on tap, as well as “fun, fresh and local” American-style pub food.

L&B Portfolio also owns Logan’s Alley.

Photo via experiencegr.com

0
like
0
love
0
haha
0
wow
0
sad
0
angry