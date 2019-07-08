Get ‘funky’ at Creston’s street party

A party featuring a 20-booth artists market, live music and more will hit the streets this weekend.

Creston. After Dark, a free event hosted by the art gallery Lions & Rabbits and the nonprofit Experience Live Art, will shut down Plainfield Avenue NE between Leonard and Grove streets from 4-10 p.m. this Saturday.

Creston. After Dark will showcase the progress on a beautification initiative designed to activate the Creston neighborhood business district by creating green space and murals.

“It’s going to be funky,” organizers say on event’s Facebook page.

They expect 600 to 1,000 attendees.

At the street party

A 20-booth artists market

Beautification initiative reveal

Local business market

Performance artists

Live music: AB & The Collective, Pink Sky and more

Meet and greet with six mural artists

Creston swag

Food trucks

Life-size games for kids and adults

Kids activities area with games, performances and prizes

Glow-in-the-dark fun

