Bring your dog to Yappy Hour

The dog days of summer are here, and it’s time for puppy-filled lunch breaks.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting a new canine-friendly event each Wednesday this month called Yappy Hour.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10, 17, 24 and 31 — in partnership with the Humane Society of West Michigan, Michele’s Rescue, Harbor Humane Society, Noah Project and Bellowood — guests can visit adoptable dogs in the Market Shed from each of the partnering organizations, pairing lunch and “puppy snuggles.”

Guests also are invited to bring their well-behaved canine companions to enjoy lunch under the Market Shed, where extra outdoor seating and a doggy play area, including pools, sprinklers and pupsicles, will be available.

“We love dogs, and we wanted to create an event to encourage dog lovers to gather under our Market Shed and have some quality canine time on their lunch break,” said Amanda Gielczyk, VP of marketing and operations, Downtown Market.

“We hope some of the adoptable dogs find forever homes through this event as well.”

Photo via fb.com