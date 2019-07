See ‘Romeo and Juliet’ downtown

“O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?”

You can see this and other famous lines in the classic Shakespeare play coming to a stage downtown.

The tragedy “Romeo and Juliet” follows young star-crossed lovers as they meet against the backdrop of an ancient family feud.

Presented by The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company, the play will be performed on July 12-13 and 19-20 at 8 p.m. and on July 14 and 21 at 3 p.m.

It will be presented at Dog Story Theater.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Photo via fb.com