Restaurant and tasting room opening doors

A wine and restaurant company is opening its first West Michigan location.

Chicago-based Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant on Monday, July 29, will open its doors in Kentwood at 4515 28th St. SE, inside the former Paulina’s Mexican Restaurant.

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining the community here in West Michigan, a place known for its thriving culinary scene and welcoming residents,” said Tim McEnery, CEO of Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants.

Chef Morgan Breault will lead the Kentwood culinary team, working closely with Matt McMillin, executive chef at Cooper’s Hawk.

The location will serve dishes including pan-roasted barramundi, or Asian sea bass; shrimp and scallop risotto; ginger soy-glazed, center-cut New York strip; and Asian pork belly tostadas, among others.

Each dish on the menu will be listed with a bin number, indicating the ideal wine pairing.

Cooper’s Hawk also offers gluten-free and kids’ menus, as well as takeout and catering.

The 12,726 square-foot restaurant has an indoor dining area that can accommodate 300 guests and a covered patio that seats an additional 52 people.

The venue also houses a “flexible private dining space” for up to 48 guests that is divisible by a sliding wall that creates two smaller spaces for up to 24 people each.

The location was designed by Oak Park, Illinois-based Aria Group Architects Inc.

Hours are 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. The bar will stay open one hour later than the restaurant every day.

Founded in 2005, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants offers “modern, casual dining” and “handcrafted wines” at more than 40 locations throughout the U.S.