GRAM hosting summer concert series

A series of outdoor concerts are coming to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this summer.

GRAM and WYCE 88.1 FM have released the lineup for the 11th-annual GRAM on the Green.

Taking place on Thursday evenings from July 11 through Aug. 22, the free concert series will feature acts the area and state. Performances begin at 6 p.m.

The nights will also feature dancing, food trucks, art-making activities, a cash bar and free museum admission as part of Meijer Free Thursday Nights.

“Grand Rapids has built a reputation as a music city, and WYCE could not be more excited to co-present this diverse lineup of acclaimed local, regional and national talent,” said Hayes Griffin, station manager, WYCE.

“WYCE is a community radio station, and GRAM on the Green offers the perfect platform to showcase musical talent right here in West Michigan.”

The lineup

July 11: Last Gasp Collective, soul, hip-hop, R&B

July 18: Lipstick Jodi with Jes Kramer, rock and electronic

July 25: Pink Sky with hi-ker, alternative, electronic

Aug. 1: Molly with Blushing Monk, soul, jazz

Aug. 8: Hannah Rose and the Gravestones with KJ & the Good Time Family Band, funk, rock

Aug. 15: Jake Kershaw, blues, rock

Aug. 22: Cameron Blake with Samuel Nalangira, folk, soul and Ugandan folk

Photo: Courtesy GRAM.