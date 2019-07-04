GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

The weekend features the Women’s World Cup Final — downtown. And much more.

World Cup Watch Party

(Sunday)

Grab your friends to support the U.S. women’s soccer team as they face the Netherlands in the World Cup Final. Food and beverages will be on sale at the “family-friendly” gathering. Seating is limited, so “bring your own chair.” Photo via ussoccer.com.

The free watch party is July 7 at 11 a.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

Local Showcase

(Saturday)

This showcase will feature several local acts: Fruit Punch, Natural Body, Choral Reef and Vesperwynd.

Doors for the night of music open at 9 p.m. on July 6 at The Pyramid Scheme downtown. Must be 21 or older.

Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra: Live

(Sunday)

The local “big band jazz ensemble” will play a show for all ages.

The free performance is July 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Founders’ taproom in Grand Rapids.

“Opinions Are Like Potholes”

(Friday, Saturday)

This sketch comedy show will feature “sexy dancing, non-sexy dancing and a beach closed — for murder,” as well as a song with “every single city in Michigan.”

The show by The Comedy Project is July 5 and 6 at 8 p.m. in Grand Rapids, at 540 Leonard St. NW.

A Night of Old School R&B and Hip Hop

(Saturday)

The night will feature DJ Composition and Troy Ceasar Music.

The dance party is July 6 at 9 p.m. at Billy’s Lounge in Grand Rapids. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Bonus picks

“Fireworks lighting up downtown”

“Muskegon is hosting the Lakeshore Art Festival”

Food Truck Fridays

Night Climbs

Como La Flor Cumbia Dance Party

The Saturday Morning Shop Ride

Where’s Waldo Scavenger Hunt

Free First Friday (Blandford Nature Center)