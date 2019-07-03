Symphony presenting ‘Classical Fireworks: Salute to America’

The Grand Rapids Symphony is continuing a patriotic tradition.

The 25th-anniversary performance of “Classical Fireworks: Salute to America” is scheduled for 8 p.m. on July 11 and 12 at the Cannonsburg Ski Area in Belmont.

The event by the Grand Rapids Pops, part of the Grand Rapids Symphony, will feature various musical selections: “The Armed Forces Salute,” “Overture to Candide,” “God Bless America,” John Williams’ “Theme from Born on the 4th of July,” Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” and more.

Pianist Rich Ridenour will also perform Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” along with the 3rd movement of his “Concerto in F.”

The performance will end with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” conducted by John Varineau, while an explosion of color fills the night sky.

More information, including ticket prices, is online.

Photo via experiencegr.com