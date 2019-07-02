Try every Grandwich entry

It’s time to rev up your taste buds and tie on a bib — voting has begun for the best Grand Rapids-made sandwich.

The sixth-annual Grandwich competition kicked off yesterday and runs through midnight on July 20.

Voters can visit 29 participating local establishments and select their favorite tasty handhelds online.

The top 10 public vote-getters will be evaluated by a panel of judges on flavor, presentation, creativity and use of local ingredients, and a winner will be chosen.

The victor will win a $1,200 marketing package.

The competition was founded in 2011 by Nicole Infante, who continues as its organizer.

Participants

Big E’s Sports Grill

Blue Dog Tavern

Brewery Vivant

Brick & Porter

City Built Brewing Co.

CitySēn Lounge

Garage Bar and Grill

Grain Sandwich Shop

Grand Rapids Brewing Co.

Grand Woods Lounge

Gravity Taphouse Grille

HopCat

Jonny B’z

Kitchen 67

New Holland Brewing Co.

One Bourbon

PHO 616

Roam by San Chez

Rockwell/Republic

San Chez Bistro

Slows Bar BQ

Social House

Stella’s Lounge

Sundance Grill

Terra GR

The Bull’s Head Tavern

The Friesian Gastro Pub

The Holiday Bar

Two Scotts Barbecue

Photo via fb.com