Try every Grandwich entry

It’s time to rev up your taste buds and tie on a bib — voting has begun for the best Grand Rapids-made sandwich.
The sixth-annual Grandwich competition kicked off yesterday and runs through midnight on July 20.
Voters can visit 29 participating local establishments and select their favorite tasty handhelds online.
The top 10 public vote-getters will be evaluated by a panel of judges on flavor, presentation, creativity and use of local ingredients, and a winner will be chosen.
The victor will win a $1,200 marketing package.
The competition was founded in 2011 by Nicole Infante, who continues as its organizer.
Participants
Big E’s Sports Grill
Blue Dog Tavern
Brewery Vivant
Brick & Porter
City Built Brewing Co.
CitySēn Lounge
Garage Bar and Grill
Grain Sandwich Shop
Grand Rapids Brewing Co.
Grand Woods Lounge
Gravity Taphouse Grille
HopCat
Jonny B’z
Kitchen 67
New Holland Brewing Co.
One Bourbon
PHO 616
Roam by San Chez
Rockwell/Republic
San Chez Bistro
Slows Bar BQ
Social House
Stella’s Lounge
Sundance Grill
Terra GR
The Bull’s Head Tavern
The Friesian Gastro Pub
The Holiday Bar
Two Scotts Barbecue
Photo via fb.com
