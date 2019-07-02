Artist reveals ‘Rainbow Road’ street mural downtown

A rainbow of colors now covers a street in downtown Grand Rapids.

“Rainbow Road” by artist Joey Salamon runs down Sheldon Avenue NE in between Fulton and Library streets. It was unveiled on Sunday.

The street mural helps to locally commemorate LGBT Pride Month in June and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots on June 28, 1969, “widely considered a pivotal moment in the modern fight for LGBT rights in America,” according to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

“I was a GVSU student living in Grand Rapids when I first came out,” Salamon said. “This project is very special to me, because this city and the people I was around helped me feel comfortable with myself. That, in turn, helped me grow into the person I am today: a full-fledged, confident out dude who understands himself.”

The mural includes 40 gallons of red, yellow, blue, white and black paint and covers about 7,000 square feet of street space.

The project was funded by the Downtown Development Authority, which is managed by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

Photo via fb.com