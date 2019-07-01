Brewery re-releasing ale

Skip to content
A local brewery is bringing back a specialty beer.
Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co. has announced the return of an Artist Series brew: Pale Joe, previously brewed for ArtPrize, will make a comeback as part of the taproom-only Mothership Series.
True to its name, Pale Joe is light in color with notes of fruit-forward coffee.
The ale is brewed with a special blend of Ethiopian coffee roasted by Ferris Coffee and Nut and is bottled at 5.4% ABV.
Pale Joe will be available exclusively in both of Founders’ taproom locations on draft and in 6-packs, beginning on Aug. 8.
