Brewery re-releasing ale

A local brewery is bringing back a specialty beer.

Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co. has announced the return of an Artist Series brew: Pale Joe, previously brewed for ArtPrize, will make a comeback as part of the taproom-only Mothership Series.

True to its name, Pale Joe is light in color with notes of fruit-forward coffee.

The ale is brewed with a special blend of Ethiopian coffee roasted by Ferris Coffee and Nut and is bottled at 5.4% ABV.

Pale Joe will be available exclusively in both of Founders’ taproom locations on draft and in 6-packs, beginning on Aug. 8.