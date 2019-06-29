Spirits maker opening lakeshore tasting room

A West Michigan distillery is opening a tasting room at the lakeshore.

New Holland Spirits is starting construction work on a new tasting room in Saugatuck, at 201 Culver St.

Pending regulatory approvals, the location is scheduled to open in time for the Fourth of July celebration downtown.

“New Holland is thrilled to open up our first spirits-focused tasting room in Saugatuck,” said David White, VP of retail operations and partner, New Holland. “As neighbors along the lakeshore, we appreciate the unique atmosphere of Michigan’s coastal communities as destinations for great food and drinks.”

The new space will serve some of New Holland’s most popular cocktails, as well as wine and hard cider. Select cocktails and limited-run spirits will be available on draft.

The tasting room will offer small-plate options in the form of appetizers brought in from New Holland’s Pub on 8th in Holland, including beer cheese and crackers, a woodsman platter, spice-roasted nuts and a hummus platter.

It will also have a retail space selling bottles to take home, cocktail bar essentials and other New Holland merchandise.

Seating for 30 will be available indoors, and there will be 12 seats on the outdoor patio.

The space will be available to book for private events and parties for up to 35 people.

Photo: Courtesy New Holland Spirits.