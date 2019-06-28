Former tiki bar reopens as ‘family-friendly’ pub

A local restaurant that closed last fall is reopening under a new concept to appeal to a wider demographic.

Owner Rachel Lee is reopening her restaurant at 2115 Plainfield Ave. NE in the Creston neighborhood under the new name River North Public House on July 1, according to Lee this week.

Lee first opened the restaurant as a tiki bar called Citizen in December 2017. It served Hawaiian and Polynesian fusion-style food with Indonesian influences, including poke bowls.

Last fall, Lee said she was closing the joint for roof repairs and would use the time to re-imagine the concept into something more “broad-based.”

She said she believes she has accomplished that with River North, which will be a “family-friendly neighborhood public house.”

“We’re seeing a growing number of families in the neighborhood, so we want to appeal to them, as well as the long-term residents in the area,” she said.

River North’s menu will feature shareables, salads, burgers, sandwiches, main plates and desserts. There will also be a kids menu.

Lee has hired 22 employees and is still hiring.

Katelynn Hale is the new head chef.

Becca Davis is the front-of-house manager.

Grand Rapids-based McGraw Construction performed the roof repairs and interior cosmetic changes.

Opening week hours will be from 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, closed Thursday for the Fourth of July, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Happy hour will be from 3-6 p.m. weekdays.

Photo via fb.com