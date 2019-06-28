Brothers give new life to downtown restaurant

A trio of brothers has purchased and rebranded a downtown restaurant as a new “upscale pub food” concept.

Elias Sepsakos, Dimitri Sepsakos and Vasili Sepsakos purchased the former JD Reardon’s Bar & Grill from its former owner, the late Jason Burgess, in November and reopened it in mid-May as BrickYard Tavern after a five-month renovation.

The restaurant is inside the Boardwalk Condominiums building in Grand Rapids, at 940 Monroe Ave. NW.

BrickYard Tavern has roughly twice the dining space as the old JD Reardon’s after the brothers removed the office, beer cooler and storage space that formerly were behind the front desk to open up the layout, according to Elias Sepsakos.

The restaurant still seats guests in a sizable patio area in the building’s inner courtyard.

Elias Sepsakos is BrickYard Tavern’s general manager, and Ross Comrie is head chef.

“I look forward to seeing people try out the new food,” Elias Sepsakos said.

BrickYard Tavern offers a full menu of beer, wine, cocktails and food, with various other items, such as brisket grilled cheese, the Dirty Bird (chicken) burger, salmon mac and cheese, perch, chicken and waffles sandwich, brisket tacos, crab Rangoon, salads, soups and more.

The restaurant offers happy hour specials from 2-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and all day Thursday, with other deals on burgers, quesadillas and craft cocktails during the week.

BrickYard Tavern hosts live music from 6-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays on the patio.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, with the kitchen closing at 1 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Sepsakos brothers also own Brick & Porter downtown, at 47 Monroe Center St. NW.

