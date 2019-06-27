GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a flea market in one of the city’s “most walkable” shopping districts — and much more.

Flea Market on Fulton

(Saturday)

The all-day outdoor market will “line the street” and feature “sidewalk sales, entertainment, classic cars, jazz music, a photo booth and more.”

The market is on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the East Fulton Business District. Photo via fb.com.

“Matilda the Musical”

(Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

This musical is based on the 1988 children’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It won seven 2012 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

The musical will be performed on June 27-30 at various times at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center.

Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Association Garden Tour

(Saturday)

Eighteen gardens will be featured across Grand Rapids’ Ottawa Hills neighborhood.

The tour is June 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. It begins at Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School.

“Longitude v. Latitude”

(Saturday)

This exhibition will feature work by several artists: Renato Pecina Jr. (photographer); Leandro Lara (photographer); and Leandra (painter and illustrator). It will also feature music by Cheeze Weez, DJ SEVENth and light refreshments.

The exhibit is June 29 from 8-11 p.m. at Mexicains Sans Frontieres in Grand Rapids.

Singer-Songwriter Summer Series

(Friday)

The band Van Mason, which explores its “Michigan roots,” will perform on June 28 from 7-10 p.m. at The Knickerbocker.

Bonus picks

Food Truck Fridays

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby Garage Sale

Woosah Summer Launch and Beer Release Party

Sunday Trails with RunGR

Superhero Pizza Party

Family Frolic at the Zoo

“Broadway’s ‘Anastasia’ is visiting Grand Rapids”