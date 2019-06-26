‘Hands on a Hardbody’ is playing at Circle Theater

Imagine a contest where you win a new truck simply by touching it the longest.

That’s the premise of “Hands on a Hardbody,” the 2012 musical playing at Circle Theatre for three weekends starting July 11.

Inspired by the 1997 documentary with the same name, the show follows 10 Texans as they vie for the prize under a scorching sun for days. One by one, contestants remove their hands and end their chance of driving away in the new truck — who will be the winner?

The show’s music is written by Amanda Green and Phish band member Trey Anastasio. The book is by Doug Wright, and lyrics are by Green.

Tickets

Circle Theatre is offering limited onstage bleacher seating for each show. Tickets for onstage seating are $38 and includes snacks and two beers or sodas.

General seating is $26-$30.

Dates and times

The show is at 7:30 p.m. July 11-13, 17-20 and 24-27 and at 5 p.m. July 21.

Craft beer and wine will be available for purchase at the June 12 performance, starting at 7 p.m.