‘Echo In The Canyon’ jams with musical greats

A documentary is being screened downtown that explores the mid-1960s birth of the California sound — when folk music went electric.

It was a time when bands clamored to Los Angeles in an effort to emulate The Beatles, and the Laurel Canyon neighborhood emerged as a hotbed for groups such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas and the Papas.

“Echo In The Canyon” explores the beginnings of this music scene, showing never-before-heard personal details behind the bands and their songs.

Directed by Andrew Slater, “Echo In The Canyon” contains candid conversations and performances with Brian Wilson, Ringo Starr, Michelle Phillips, Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Roger McGuinn and Jackson Browne, as well as the contemporary musicians they influenced, such as Tom Petty, Beck, Fiona Apple, Cat Power, Regina Spektor and Norah Jones.

UICA is screening the 82-minute film from June 28-July 18

A list of showtimes is online.

Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for UICA members.

They can be purchased at UICA beginning at noon on the date of each screening.

Photo: Ringo Starr, left, and Jakob Dylan. Courtesy Greenwich Entertainment.