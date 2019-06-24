Golf club re-opens

A West Michigan golf club is back in play.

Holland Township-based Macatawa Golf Club, at 4600 Macatawa Legends Blvd., recently re-opened after a renovation project, according to Watermark Properties, the club’s owner, today.

The new clubhouse features spaces for indoor and outdoor events and several member amenities.

A clubhouse ballroom with seating for up to 350 is the centerpiece of the renovation and offers a 180-degree outdoor view and a covered open-air balcony. There is another more intimate club room that seats up to 60 guests.

Member benefits include access to various facilities, including a swimming pool with two lap lanes, a pool for children, tennis and pickleball courts, a fitness center and more.

The club also features an 18-hole course.

A membership to Macatawa Golf Club includes access to additional Watermark golf clubs and courses in West Michigan.

“Having the Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck nearby as an additional option for members, as well as opportunities to play at Sunnybrook Country Club and StoneWater Country Club in Grand Rapids really adds value to Macatawa Golf Club memberships,” said Tom Holmes, membership director, Watermark Properties.

A new RedRock Grille, a public restaurant on the lower level of the club, and a LiveGolf Studios PGA golf simulator for year-round practice, including lessons and tournaments for members and the public, will open in the fall.

Golfers who use the simulators will have the ability to virtually play more than 50 golf courses.