West Michigan city is one of best ‘beach towns’ in US

A city in the region is considered one of the nation’s best lakefront “beach towns.”
Holland is No. 4 in the ranking of the “Best Beach Towns to Live in (Lake)” posted this month by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
The WalletHub ranking compared 46 lake cities across 62 key indicators of livability, focused on six key areas: affordability; weather; safety; economy; education and health; and quality of life.
Holland stands out with the third most restaurants per capita, fourth most coffee shops per capita and third lowest foreclosure rate.
Traverse City is No. 1 in the lake-based ranking. It has the most restaurants and coffee shops per capita, as well as high a rate of nightlife establishments and for-sale waterfront homes.
Alpena ranks 18th, and Port Huron is 31st.
Photo via fb.com
