West Side brewery is Single & Ready to Mingle

Because dating sites don’t serve beer, a Grand Rapids brewery is hosting a new series of monthly singles nights for craft beer lovers.

Harmony Brewing Company said it is “taking the ‘e’ out of ‘eHarmony’” and “making it easier for single craft beer enthusiasts to find a spark” with its Single & Ready to Mingle events.

Harmony Hall, at 401 Stocking Ave. NW, will host the first Single & Ready to Mingle on June 21 at 7 p.m.

There will be no speed dating or swiping left and right at this singles night.

Harmony Hall will serve a special Single & Ready to Mingle flight that will come with a flight sheet filled with “craft beer-focused conversation starters.” The flight will feature a special beer brewed just for the event.

“Craft beer is a great conversation starter, and our space at Harmony Hall is a perfect place to mingle,” said Kristine Kaechele, event manager, Harmony Hall.

Harmony Brewing co-owner Heather Van Dyke-Titus said the brewery was “inspired by a consensus” among members in the Facebook group DrinkGR, who were single and “wanted opportunities to bond over a shared love of craft beer.”

“We wanted to offer a safe, gimmick-free space for single craft beer lovers to make a connection,” Van Dyke-Titus said.

Photo: Courtesy Harmony Brewing Company.