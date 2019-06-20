GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a “bizarre” day in a Grand Rapids neighborhood. And much more.

Bizarre Bazaar!

(Saturday)

“Celebrate art, entertainment and the unique Eastown culture” with over 80 local artists and craftspeople, as well as bands performing throughout the day. The event’s “craft beverage tent” will also be serving local beers, hard ciders and wine.

The bazaar is June 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Eastown.

Love Wins at the Rainbow Bridge

(Friday)

This free event will feature “pop-up drag performances and a groove-infused night of music curated by area LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly DJs.”

The event is June 21 from 7-11 p.m. at the Blue Bridge downtown.

Made Market

(Saturday)

Shop “amazing makers, grab some eats and drinks and enjoy the community of this great city.”

The market is June 22 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids.

“Loving”

(Friday and Saturday)

This play tells the story of “Mildred and Richard Loving and the Loving versus Virginia Supreme Court Case of 1967,” the theater says. The audience follows Mildred and Richard as they “fight unjust racist laws, re-affirming the most essential right of all Americans: the freedom to love whomever you want.”

The show by the Ebody Road Players is June 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre.

Movies on Monroe

(Friday)

The outdoor film series will play “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (PG) and “A Star is Born” (R). The films will include Spanish subtitles.

The screenings are June 21 near the Grand River at 555 Monroe Ave. NW. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Bonus picks

Food Truck Fridays

Late Night Street Food

Bill Mahr: “Live Stand-up Tour”

Battle of the Boy Bands

Grand River Water Festival

Superhero Day at the Zoo

All White Party

Strawberry Extravaganza

“‘Newsies’ delivers to Grand Rapids”

“Brewery producing street festival downtown”

“Summer Games racing to Opening Ceremony”

“West Side brewery is Single & Ready to Mingle”