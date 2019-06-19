Pilates studio stretches into Grand Rapids

There’s a new Pilates studio at a major shopping center in town.

Club Pilates opened in Breton Village last month and is hosting a grand-opening celebration this Saturday and Sunday.

The new studio, at 1886 Breton Rd. SE, offers members full-body workouts that “improve” posture, balance, flexibility and strength. It is the first Club Pilates franchise in West Michigan.

The Grand Rapids location is owned by Kim Stuk and operated by two of her four daughters, Synde and Courtne.

Prior to opening a Club Pilates, Stuk held several leadership roles and worked with local nonprofits. The family plans to open a second studio this fall at Knapp’s Crossing.

“We are thrilled as a family to introduce Club Pilates to the Grand Rapids community,” Stuk said.” It’s a low-impact workout that is fit for everyone.”

Enrollees in Club Pilates can choose from four class levels and eight group class formats that use a variety of equipment, including reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, TriggerPoint and springboards.

The grand-opening celebration will offer newcomers a chance to take a free 30-minute introductory class and offer special promotional pricing on class memberships and retail. People can sign up online.

The Club Pilates franchise has more than 500 locations in 39 states.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo: Courtesy Club Pilates.