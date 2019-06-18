Downtown Market starting 3rd Thursdays

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market invites you to join in the fun and games this month.

The market has added a new 3rd Thursdays event that will be held from 4-7 p.m. the third Thursday of every month with different entertainment themes and deals each time.

While enjoying a beverage from the outdoor market bar, guests will be able to play darts on a giant 16-foot dartboard, try their hand at fowling — a combination of football and bowling — and play through a nine-hole putt-putt golf course.

For the event, the market is launching a punch card program. When they reach 12 $10 3rd Thursday punches, attendees can receive a $15 gift card to use in the Downtown Market.

3rd Thursdays for 2019 are June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.

The events will move indoors when the weather gets cold.

Photo: Courtesy Downtown Market.