Longtime diner closing doors

A family-owned diner in town specializing in chili dogs is closing.

Red Hot Inn in Grand Rapids will serve its last chili dog “by June 21,” as the owners transition into new business opportunities, according to the restaurant on Friday.

The restaurant has been serving traditional diner food and Greek-inspired dishes for 48 years, but second-generation owner Jim Koukios, along with his wife Esther and their sons, Connor and Peter, have decided to move away from the restaurant as they start a new chapter.

“This place has been my life’s work, so this is not the end for Red Hot, just the next step in our journey,” Jim Koukios said. “I look forward to working with Esther and her business Greek to Go to see where Red Hot can go next.”

Red Hot Inn’s website and Facebook page will remain up as the owners “begin their new adventure.”

Jim Koukios’ parents, Gus and Helen Koukios, founded Red Hot Inn in 1971. In 1984, Gus moved the restaurant from its original location on Plainfield Road to its current home at 3175 Leonard St. NE.

Red Hot Inn has served “hundreds of thousands of hot dogs,” with the Koukios family’s chili recipe, since 1984.

Gus’s Original, a fast-casual restaurant — which is next door and owned by Matt Koukios, Gus’ son — is also closing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via fb.com