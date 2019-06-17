East Beltline restaurant closing

A fast-casual restaurant along East Beltline is shutting its doors.

Gus’s Original, a family-owned eatery in Grand Rapids, at 3123 Leonard St. NE, will sell the property and close on June 18, according to a Facebook post Friday.

Gus’s has not ruled out a return to the restaurant business but will be taking time off to decide what’s next and catch up on family time, the post says.

Gus’s Original opened in 2012. It features stone-oven pizzas and sandwiches, a coffee bar and ice cream from Moo-Ville Creamery in Ionia.

The restaurant is named after owner Matt Koukios’ father, Gus Koukios, an immigrant from Greece, who “pioneered” the East Beltline corridor in the 1980s. Gus Koukios founded the diner Red Hot Inn in 1971 and moved it to the corner of Leonard Street NE and E. Beltline Avenue in 1984. Gus’s stands next door to Red Hot Inn.

Red Hot Inn is also closing this week.