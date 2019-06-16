Spirits maker releasing cocktail in cans

A distillery in the region is rolling out a new canned cocktail for summer.

New Holland Spirits has launched the fourth addition to its ready-to-drink cocktail lineup: Rum Punch.

The summer-themed canned cocktail is made using Freshwater Rum, an existing New Holland Spirits brand, combined with passion fruit, pineapple, orange and coconut flavors.

“Rum Punch is a great add-on to our current canned cocktail offerings. We are happy to offer this tropical and easy-drinking option to complement the upcoming summer months,” said Brad Kamphuis, director of distillery operations, New Holland Spirits.

Rum Punch will be available year round in four-packs of 12-ounce cans at grocers and select independent retailers throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Illinois and Connecticut.

Hew Holland’s other canned cocktails are Holland Mule, Blueberry Gin Lemonade and Bourbon and Cola.

Photo: Courtesy New Holland Spirits.