Brewery hosting farmers market

A West Michigan brewery is celebrating local goods all summer.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company has announced the return of the CSBrew Summer Farmers Market for the third year in a row.

The market will take place on Thursdays from 3-7 p.m., starting June 20 and running through September.

Vendors will set up in the Heart of Cedar Springs — a grass lot behind the fire station on Maple Street near the brewery.

“We’re excited to bring back our farmers market and once again share quality, locally made goods with the rest of the Cedar Springs community throughout the summer,” said David Ringler, founder, Cedar Springs Brewing Company.

The market features vendors from all over West Michigan, selling fruits, vegetables and other value-added homemade products. This year’s edition will welcome new vendors, as well as returning favorites, such as Newton’s Family Farm, Dorothy and Toto’s Kettle Corn and Busy Mom Bakers.

Pets also are welcome to accompany their owners to the market.

The CSBrew Summer Farmers Market coincides with the brewery’s recurring Jeep Night, a gathering of Jeep enthusiasts featuring live music and product displays. This summer’s Jeep Night series will begin at 6 p.m. on June 20.

More community events at the market will be unveiled throughout the summer.

