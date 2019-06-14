28th Street brewery expanding

A brewery is celebrating two years in business with a new look.

Thornapple Brewing Co. will host a grand re-opening of its expanded space on June 15 in Cascade Township, at 6262 28th St. SE.

The brewery, winery, distillery, cidery and restaurant has added 4,000 square feet, allowing room for more customers and more beverages on tap.

The expansion doubled the floor space in the brewery’s front of house and added 90 seats in the taproom.

“We reached a point where expanding was necessary,” said Jeff Coffey, co-owner, Thornapple Brewing Co. “With added space and seating, customers won’t have to wait in line anymore.”

The brewery added a game area with darts and corn hole and a quieter section for “those who just want to come in for a beer and conversation.” The space can also be used for private events hosting up to 100 people.

Thornapple has also added a 14-tap bar, bringing the brewery’s total number of taps to 40, as well as a new 400-square-foot cooler, which will increase the brewery’s production capacity.

The unveiling comes on the brewery’s second anniversary. The party will feature live music, indoor and outdoor games and slushie machines providing house-made wine and mead slushies.

Thornapple will release its first bourbon for the occasion as well.

“The Thornapple Artisan Spirits Bourbon is a very smooth, corn forward, slightly sweet bourbon aged in oak barrels for at least one year,” said Eric Fouch, co-owner, Thornapple Brewing Co.

Thornapple Brewing Co. was founded by Coffey and Fouch in 2017 and offers beers, wines, spirits, meads and hard ciders.

Photo via fb.com