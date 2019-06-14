11-screen movie theater opens

There’s a new movie theater in West Michigan with an American-style restaurant.

Sperry’s Moviehouse opened a location yesterday in downtown Holland, at 84 W. Eighth St.

The location features 11 theaters ranging from 34-49 seats, along with a playhouse theater for children.

The seats have heat, massage and recline options.

Concessions are on the first and second floors, where guests can also order food to their seats.

The second floor features the Dinnerhouse, which serves lunch and dinner daily. The menu has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. The restaurant will also have a full bar soon.

“This theater will give guests a more intimate experience in an upscale setting,” said Chuck Reid, owner, Sperry’s Moviehouse.

“We built these chairs to offer our guests the most comfortable movie experience around.”

Customers can buy tickets online or at the movie theater.

Photo: Courtesy Sperry’s Moviehouse.